New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) and Damon Severson celebrate after defeating the Edmonton Oilers. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

PODCAST: Damon Severson on the Devil’s blueline for 8+ seasons

MOJ on Sports: A former all-star for the Kelowna Rockets

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with one of the outstanding young talents in the National Hockey League, New Jersey Devils defenseman, Damon Severson.

He grew up playing minor hockey in the Brandon area before moving on to play for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

‘They’re (The Rockets) are going to do anything they can to make sure they don’t lose hockey games’, says Severson. ‘I was fortunate enough to be on some real good teams, especially my last two years there. I think we won 57 out of 72 games, which is incredible’.

He was a key member of the Rockets team that won the WHL championship in 2015, and he was named to the WHL First All-Star Team that same year.

Severson was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the second round, 60th overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2014-15 season and quickly established himself as a key player on the Devils’ blue line.

The defenseman tells the ‘MOJ’, ‘I learned that I made the team out of training camp when I saw the roster released. No one said anything. About half hour before warmups, and Lou Lamoriello comes walking around the corner and he finds me and he goes, you’re here for a reason. Show us. And that was really all he had to say’.

Severson’s size, physicality, and defensive skills make him a valuable asset for the team, and he has consistently been one of the Devils’ top defensemen.

LISTEN: Lonnie Cameron officiated more than 1500 NHL games

LISTEN: Travis Lulay was one of the CFL's top quarterbacks

Canada's Gushue rolls to 8-2 victory over New Zealand's Hood at men's curling worlds

The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Teck Resources rejects unsolicited takeover offer from Glencore

The Cranbrook Bucks were shut out 5-0 as the Wenatchee Wild evened up the playoff series at 1-1 during BCHL post-season action at Western Financial Place on Saturday. Trevor Crawley photo.
Bucks shut out 5-0 as Wild even BCHL playoff series

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

The Cranbrook Bucks won 3-1 over the Wenatchee Wild on Friday (March 31) in Game 1 of the first-round BCHL playoff series between the two teams. Trevor Crawley photo.
PHOTOS: Cranbrook Bucks win 3-1 over Wenatchee Wild to kick off BCHL playoff series