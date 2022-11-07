Dan Russell. (DanRussellSportsTalk.com)

PODCAST: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

MOJ on Sports: ‘Sportstalk’ ran for more than 30 years in Vancouver

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with retired broadcaster Dan Russell who hosted nearly 8,000 programs of ‘Sportstalk’ spanning more than 30 years.

Russell is a recent inductee into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

Russell has recent written ‘Pleasant Good Evening – A Memoir’ which takes readers through his trailblazing journey as the host of Canada’s longest running radio show of its kind.

Some of the biggest names in sports – including Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Michael Jordan, George Foreman, Vin Scully and Pelé – were among Russell’s 25,000 interview subjects.

LISTEN: Brenden Dillon – B.C. Native plays for the Winnipeg Jets

LISTEN: KirkMcLeanCanucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

