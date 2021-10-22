PODCAST: Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull, hot dog king Skully White interviewed

Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford hot dog king Skully White are the guests on episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

Just hours before the Abbotsford Canucks drop the puck inside the Abbotsford Centre, the Abbotsford Farm Podcast has released episode two.

The second edition of the show welcomes Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford’s hot dog king Skully White.

Cull discusses the team’s road trip and first three games and talks about how he feels his team is performing early into the American Hockey League schedule. White, who it was recently announced will be selling his popular hot dogs inside Abbotsford Centre, speaks with Abbotsford News reporter Vikki Hopes shortly after the news became official.

Hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also get into a debate about whether or not ketchup should go on hot dogs.

