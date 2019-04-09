PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The resort marked the end of another successful season with the annual event.

Kimberley Alpine Resort marked the end of another successful season with their annual Spring Splash and Dummy Downhill events this past weekend.

PHOTOS: Opening day at KAR

Spring Splash is a long-standing tradition at the resort. Every year at the end of the ski season, hundreds gather at the bottom of the main run to watch brave skiiers and snowboarders launch themselves into a pool of water, with the goal being to skim all the way across the surface.

READ MORE: Kimberley Alpine Resort introduces uptracking route for 2018/19 season

There was live music all weekend long with New Soul Duo hitting the stage on Saturday afternoon followed by headliner Clayton Bellamy. Sunday saw live music by Faceplant and Leather Apron Revival, alongside the Dummy Downhill competition to officially close out the season.


