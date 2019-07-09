PHOTOS: Senior Bandits cap off regular season going 3-1

The Cranbrook Bandits hosted Libby and Kalispell as they ready for district playoffs

The Cranbrook Senior Bandits finished off their conference play as they hosted the Libby Loggers and Kalispell Lakers at Confederation Park on Sunday and Monday.

Going into the last four games, they were sitting fourth in the Class A West District standings as they looked to improve on their record.

The Bandits ended up sweeping the Libby Loggers in a doubleheader winning 8-3 and 9-2 on July 9. Pitching was strong in both games to keep the Loggers at bay, while their offence continued to be strong.

RELATED: Cranbrook Bandits split weekend games

The Bandits then hosted the Lakers for some Monday afternoon action, where they split the games 1-1.

For their first game of the day on July 9, the Bandits and Lakers went to extra innings as the Bandits won 9-8.

WATCH

It was another close game for the second half of their doubleheader, but the Lakers came out on top winning 5-4.

The senior squad will now look to district playoffs, which is being held in Libby, Montana on July 18-19, as they try to capture the American Legion Class A West District Championship.

The Bandits have settled into fourth in the Class A West District standings, with a 10-10 record in the conference.

The junior Bandits are looking towards a tournament in Hamilton, Montana starting July 11, where they will open their tournament play against Kalispell and see games against the Glacier Twins and Missoula Mavericks.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
PHOTOS: Cranbrook Junior Outlaws crowned 2019 Tier III Champions

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Senior Bandits cap off regular season going 3-1

The Cranbrook Bandits hosted Libby and Kalispell as they ready for district playoffs

Stetski, NDP take feds to task over UN concerns with Alberta national park

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski is taking the federal government to task following… Continue reading

Zip line to be replaced at Idlewild Park

The zip line at Idlewild Park is being replaced with a double-track… Continue reading

SD5 presents to Select Standing Committee on Finances and Government Services

Presentation focused on funding supports

WATCH: Medical transport service celebrates historic first flight

Angel Flight East Kootenay takes to the skies with first patient flight to Kelowna

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Psychologist Lisa Damour’s ‘Under Pressure’ examines the unique stresses teenage… Continue reading

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

B.C.’s 2019 forest fire season off to a slow, wet start

‘New normal’ of widespread wildfires fails to appear so far

Fifty years of monkey escapades in B.C. city

At least two previous monkeys on the loose since 1969, including restaurant rampage

80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Most Read