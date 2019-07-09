PHOTOS: Senior Bandits cap off regular season going 3-1

The Cranbrook Bandits hosted Libby and Kalispell as they ready for district playoffs

The Cranbrook Senior Bandits finished off their conference play as they hosted the Libby Loggers and Kalispell Lakers at Confederation Park on Sunday and Monday.

Going into the last four games, they were sitting fourth in the Class A West District standings as they looked to improve on their record.

The Bandits ended up sweeping the Libby Loggers in a doubleheader winning 8-3 and 9-2 on July 9. Pitching was strong in both games to keep the Loggers at bay, while their offence continued to be strong.

The Bandits then hosted the Lakers for some Monday afternoon action, where they split the games 1-1.

For their first game of the day on July 9, the Bandits and Lakers went to extra innings as the Bandits won 9-8.

It was another close game for the second half of their doubleheader, but the Lakers came out on top winning 5-4.

The senior squad will now look to district playoffs, which is being held in Libby, Montana on July 18-19, as they try to capture the American Legion Class A West District Championship.

The Bandits have settled into fourth in the Class A West District standings, with a 10-10 record in the conference.

The junior Bandits are looking towards a tournament in Hamilton, Montana starting July 11, where they will open their tournament play against Kalispell and see games against the Glacier Twins and Missoula Mavericks.



