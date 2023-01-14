PHOTOS: Provincial championships of curling in Chilliwack

It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black; and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black; and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women’s semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People watch the women’s semifinal in the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People watch the women’s semifinal in the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Chilliwack Curling Club hosted the provincial championships of women’s and men’s curling in January.

Both the 2023 B.C. Men’s Curling Championship and the 2023 Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship were held in Chilliwack Jan. 10 to 15.

The women’s semifinals (pictured above) took place on the afternoon of Jan. 14 with Team Grandy playing against Team Reese-Hansen.

The men’s semifinal (Cotter versus Pierce) was scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 15. The championship finals were set for Sunday, Jan. 15 with the women playing at 9 a.m. and the men at 2 p.m.

To watch the action live, go to www.youtube.com/CurlBC.

For more, including results, check out curlbc.ca.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Curling Club hosts provincials

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackcurlingPhoto Galleries

Previous story
Scott Niedermayer, Kyle Turris among stars announced for BCHL Alumni Game in Penticton

Just Posted

A toxic drug alert has been issued for the Cranbrook area. Photo courtesy Interior Health.
Toxic drug alert issued for Cranbrook

1916
It happened this week in 1916

Thomas Linthorne. (RCMP photo)
Creston RCMP looking for man with outstanding warrant

Top row, left to right: Dan Powell, Chalet GM; Ray and Rico Naito of Surprise Point Brewery; Tammy and Mark Wicheruk, Tare Necessities. Middle row, left to right: Hailee McKinnon, Kootenay Grounds; Chelsea Marie Blackmore, Koots Roots Community Co-op; Gord Holmes of the 3 93 Dairy Bar in Elko. Bottom row, left to right: Ty Kreutzer and Justin Keeler of Kootenay Canine Adventures; Shivan Hill, Moyie Fish and Chips; Darian Pestell, Nourished by Heirloom.
Kootenay Regional Business Roundup: Top 10 Business Posts of 2022