PHOTOS: Grizzlies season ends in heartbreak — Kimberley Dynamiters take KIJHL championship in six

Head coach Ryan Parent says his club has changed the way hockey is played in Revelstoke

Revelstoke Grizzlies captain Tommy Bodtker embraces Grizzlies goaltender Giovanni Sambrielaz following a 5 - 3 loss at the Revelstoke Forum on April 6. The loss marked the end of the Grizzlies season, who walked into game six of the KIJHL final facing elimination on home-ice. After shaking hands with the opposing team and recognizing their fans, Bodtker and Sambrielaz were the last two Grizzlies to leave the ice. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies season is over.

Despite outplaying the Kimberley Dynamiters for the full 60 minutes in game six of the KIJHL final on Friday night, the Dynamiters took a 5 – 3 victory to clinch the championship.

It was the first time the Grizzlies had outshot their opponents in the series.

Head coach Ryan Parent, currently in the running for KIJHL Coach of the Year, said he was impressed with his team, who came prepared to play every night, and fought hard until the very end.

“I like the way we played last night, I thought for 60 minutes we were the better team,” said Parent. “But that’s hockey. Sometimes you don’t get the bounces.”

The KIJHL Coach of the Year nominee said he has nothing but good things to say about his players, who contributed to the Grizzlies best season in recent memory, and have raised the profile of the local hockey club.

The last time the Revelstoke Grizzlies made the KIJHL final was in the 2009/2010 season, when they took the championship.

“Obviously when you get this far it’s 50/50 and you know you have a chance to win. I think our room felt we had that chance. So you know, there’s disappointment and our group reflects on it,” said Parent.

“But we also realize that we’re the second best team out of 20 in the best junior B league in western Canada. So you look at it realistically and from my perspective, I have nothing but great things to say about every player that’s in that dressing room.”

Parent said his team will be back and ready to compete for the championship come next season.

He said there will be some changes in the roster, but that the Revelstoke Grizzlies will be bringing their A game.

“These guys have changed the way hockey is played in Revelstoke. Now that we got a taste, we want the whole enchilada,” said Parent.

