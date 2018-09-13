Photos from the Games, Day Two

Images of the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ Games on Day 2, Thursday, Sept. 13. Photos by Barry Coulter and Corey Bullock For complete results go to http://www.55plusgames.ca/results/

 

Mary Bermel (age 91) and Jim Bermel (age 58) are both participating in the 55+ B.C. Games in Kimberley and Cranbrook. (Submitted file).

Zone 6 participants from Castlegar preparing for their game of floor curling during the 55+ B.C. Games on Thursday. From left to right (back row) Diane Bezaire, Lois Skublen and Don Moore. (Front row) Irene Evanoff, Susan Hamm, Kay Gritchin, Bev Kennedy and Dennis Bezaire. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Pat, Diane, Wendy and Vicky are pictured just before tee off at Kimberley Golf Club during the 55+ B.C. Games. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

