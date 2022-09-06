PHOTOS: Cranbrook Bucks hold trainingi camp as BCHL season looms

The herd gathered this weekend at Western Financial Place as the Cranbrook Bucks held training camp ahead of the BCHL season.

Players and hockey operations held on-ice practice sessions starting on Friday while also icing a pair of teams for two intrasquad games on Saturday and Sunday.

The camp featured a number of Bucks returnees from last season as well as newly committed players from over the summer recruiting months.

Even minority franchise owner Adam Cracknell, who signed on with the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL for the upcoming season, got in on the action.

Following training camp, the Bucks will be gearing up for some preseason contests against Alberta-based Jr. A teams next weekend, facing off against the Brooks Bandits and Okotooks Oilers on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Exhibition will conclude with a home and home series with the Trail Smoke Eaters on Sept. 16-17.