PHOTOS: Bucks and Ravens kick off provincial championship in Cranbrook

Female U13 Bucks carved up the ice at Memorial Arena on March 23 for first provincial game

Pucks flew across the ice on Thursday (March 23) evening as the Female U13 Bucks faced off against the Richmond Ravens at the provincial championships. The game was the first event at provincials and followed an opening ceremony, where players from the eight competing teams were welcomed onto the ice by a Ktunaxa First Nation drum group.

The Bucks, in white jerseys, did not score any points during the game although there were some close chances. The Ravens won the game 4-0.

The Bucks play North Island Impact on Friday, March 24, at 6:15 p.m. and West Kootenay Wildcats on March 25 at 6:15 p.m, leading up to the final playoffs on March 26.

All games take place at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook.

The teams made their way on to the ice with glow sticks and banners during the opening ceremony. Leading the procession was Kadence Morfitt, left, Diane Butz and Dusti-Lynn Ross (Gillian Francis photo)

The Ktunaxa drum group performed an honour song and prayer for the players (Gillian Francis photo)