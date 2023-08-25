PHOTOS: BC 55-Plus Games action continues on Friday

Pickleball competitors hit the court at UFV. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Pickleball competitors hit the court at UFV. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Cyclist pounds the pavement. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Cyclist pounds the pavement. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Batter up. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Batter up. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Batter swings at a pitch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Batter swings at a pitch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Golf attempts a putt at Ledgeview Golf Club. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team) Golf attempts a putt at Ledgeview Golf Club. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Golf attempts a putt at Ledgeview Golf Club. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team) Golf attempts a putt at Ledgeview Golf Club. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Table tennis action. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Table tennis action. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Softball pitcher hurls a pitch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Softball pitcher hurls a pitch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Pitcher tosses a pitch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Pitcher tosses a pitch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Track athletes take off. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Track athletes take off. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)

Abbotsford BC Games 55-Plus action continued on Friday (Aug. 25) with more athletes joining the fray.

The cycling road race occurs on Friday (Aug. 25), with the participant dance and passing of the flag ceremony happening that evening inside the Ag-Rec Building. Abbotsford will pass the flag to representatives from Salmon Arm, who will host from Sept. 10 to 14, 2024.

The final day of competition takes place Saturday (Aug. 26), with many medals being handed out and the cycling (hill climb) event also occurring.

Visit abbynews.com for more coverage.

