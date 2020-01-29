PHOTOS: B.C. Curling Championships underway in Cranbrook

The second day of action is underway at Western Financial Place as the province’s top men’s and women’s curlers vie for the B.C. Curling Championship title. The winner will go on to represent the province at the Tim Hortons Brier and the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Photos by Corey Bullock and Paul Rodgers.
