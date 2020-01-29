PHOTOS: B.C. Curling Championships underway in Cranbrook

The second day of action is underway at Western Financial Place as the province’s top men’s and women’s curlers vie for the B.C. Curling Championship title. The winner will go on to represent the province at the Tim Hortons Brier and the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Photos by Corey Bullock and Paul Rodgers.

Previous story
Leak in WFP roof disrupts play during first day of Curling Championships

Leak in WFP roof disrupts play during first day of Curling Championships

The first day of the BC Curling Championships sustained a disruption of… Continue reading

Opening ceremonies celebrate 2020 BC Curling Championships

The 2020 BC Curling Championships got underway in Cranbrook Tuesday, January 28,… Continue reading

Local athlete climbs to the top of the podium

Autumn Ewaskow finished in first place at a bouldering competition in Calgary last weekend

Council approves metal eagle sculpture at Harmony Park

A metal sculpture of an eagle will soon adorne Harmony Park alongside… Continue reading

2020 BC Curling Championships underway in Cranbrook

The 2020 BC Curling Championships are underway at Western Financial Place in… Continue reading

