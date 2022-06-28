PHOTOS: 2022 3D Provincial Archery Championships held in Cranbrook

The Cranbrook Archery Club hosted the 2022 3D Provincial Championships at their outdoor range in Fort Steele from June 24 to 26. Several athletes have qualified for the world team and Canadian National Championships. (Photos by Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The Cranbrook Archery Club hosted the 2022 3D Provincial Championships at their outdoor range in Fort Steele from June 24 to 26. Several athletes have qualified for the world team and Canadian National Championships. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

The Cranbrook Archery Club hosted the 2022 3D Provincial Championships from June 24 to 26, and the event saw several high-caliber archers qualify for the national championships.

This is the last event of the year for the Cranbrook club, after having hosted two successful 3D shoots prior to the provincials.

Club President Chris Mummery says that the event went off without a hitch, and thanked everyone who participated.

“The weekend went very well, the weather cooperated, which is amazing,” Mummery said. “We had about 70 shooters from all over B.C. and even a few from Alberta. We had some very high caliber shooters here this weekend; some of the shooters here are trying out for the B.C. team that will be going to the Canadian Nationals to try and make the world team in Italy this year. It has been a lot of fun.”

The next stop for qualifying athletes will be the Canadian National Competition in P.E.I at the beginning of August.

The Cranbrook Archery Club is also set to host Canadian Outdoor 3D Archery National Championships in 2023.

Mummery adds that the club is basically wrapped up for the summer, with both of the indoor/outdoor ranges closed until September.

“We’ll start back up in September with our youth archery program, where we coach some of the youth in the Chamber of Commerce one night a week,” said Mummery. “We typically also start our adult night one night per week at the chamber as well at that time.”

For more information on the club and full results from provincials visit their Facebook page or website at www.cranbrookarcheryclub.com.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

