Penticton Vees match 7-1 win over Cranbrook

Friday night against Trail saw Vees win 7-1 with the same score against the Bucks Saturday

The Penticton Vees are undefeated through the first weekend of their BCHL regular season, as they posted another 7-1 victory, beating the Cranbrook Bucks at the SOEC Saturday.

Penticton beat Trail with the same 7-1 score on Friday night.

The Nadeau show was in full effect Saturday, as Josh and Bradly combined for six points, as each had a goal and two assists. Their line with Dovar Tinling had eight points Saturday night.

Celebrating his 19th birthday, Luca Di Pasquo picked up his second win in as many starts, as stopped 16 of 17 shots. He stopped 37 of 39 shots on the weekend.

The Vees came out of the gate in a hurry, as they went up 3-0 before the three-minute mark of the first period. Tinling, Thomas Pichette, and Ben Brunette scored in a 65-second span.

Luke Pfoh got Cranbrook on the scoreboard with his goal five-minutes into the first to make it 3-1, but Penticton answered back, and it was a milestone goal.

Rookie Billy Norcross scored his first BCHL, on the power play, at 7:50 of the first to make it 4-1. From his knees, Norcross cleaned up a rolling puck in the crease to put the Vees back up by three.

Josh Nadeau got the only goal in the middle frame, as he scored at 6:24 to make in 5-1. The elder Nadeau took a pass from brother Brad and tipped the puck between his legs. His initial shot was stopped by Bucs’ goaltender Nathan Airey, but he pounced on his own rebound.

Another first came in the third, as Hiroki Gojsic scored his first BCHL goal at 6:20 to make it 6-1. The 16-year-old tipped in a pass from Josh Niedermayer, who danced his way down the wing before dishing out front.

Bradly Nadeau finished off the scoring with his power play goal ripping home a one-timer on a pass from Aydar Suniev.

The Vees are back in action Friday, Sept. 30th as they hit the road to face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (2-0-0-0). Fans can listen to the game on Bounce 800 AM and watch on Hockey TV.

