Outlaws host West Kootenay in Tournament

The Cranbrook Lacrosse Association had their first indoor lacrosse tournament of the year

The Cranbrook Outlaws hosted the West Kootenay Wolfpack on April 14 for their first tournament of the year.

Both Kinsmen Arena and Memorial Arena were filled with lacrosse players showing off their skills to fans and family.

The tournament included novice, tyke, pee wee, bantam, and midget players as they competed against each other.

Before the tournament, the athletes held their annual bottle drive on April 13.

Players were sorting bottles and went door-to-door as they collected bottles.

The Cranbrook Lacrosse Association has nearly 200 athletes that participate in indoor lacrosse.


