Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil announces retirement

Veteran Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil spent 15 seasons with the NHL team

Longtime Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil is announcing his retirement.

He spent 15 seasons with the NHL team, recording 250 points (112 goals, 138 assists) in 1,026 regular-season games.

The 38-year-old winger and the Senators had parted ways last spring as Neil’s role was reduced under coach Guy Boucher.

He hasn’t played since the second round of last spring’s playoffs.

Related: Canucks forward ends NHL career due to spinal issues

While he received some contract offers in the fall, Neil decided there wasn’t a good fit and decided to take the season off.

He will play in Friday’s alumni game marking the Hertiage Classic outdoor game.

Related: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No More Shootouts: Strong defence will be Canada’s backbone at world juniors
Next story
Kootenay Ice close BC road trip against Royals, Giants

Just Posted

Mike Adams named 2017 Cranbrook Citizen of the Year

The conference centre at the Heritage Inn was jam packed with some… Continue reading

A change in the weather is coming, says Mainroad

Mainroad Communications has issued a weather update stating that the the stable… Continue reading

Testimony wraps up in Blackmore charter challenge

After evidence from RCMP officers, crown and defence lawyers move to closing arguments.

UPDATED: Winston Blackmore’s appeal of polygamy charge underway

B.C. religious leader argues persecution due to religous beliefs.

Man who pledged to give B.C. hockey team millions charged with fraud

Mike Gould has since repaid $8,000 he allegedly owed Cranbrook restaurant, owner says

Historic art restored at St. Eugene Church

The rejuvenation of a building of great historic and artistic significance continues at Aq’am.

Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Turkey Drive raises over $53,000

At the Cranbrook Chamber’s luncheon on December 13, they announced the results… Continue reading

Home services, rental rates top concerns: B.C. seniors’ watchdog

Isobel Mackenzie’s annual report says B.C. has 32,000 more seniors than last year

‘Game-changing’ B.C.-born technology tests brain vital signs

B.C. neuroscientist describes the tech as ‘the world’s first objective physiological yard stick for brain function’

5-year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

When just saying ‘I’m from Newtown’ can be a cross to bear

Woman charged after altercation injured baby in Toronto

Charges have been laid after a four-month-old baby girl was critically injured in Toronto

Anderson extends invitation to Liberal voters

Interim B.C. Conservative party leader invites “disenfranchised Liberal voters” to join his party

Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil announces retirement

Veteran Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil spent 15 seasons with the NHL team

Trudeau’s office confirms staffer being probed over allegations

PMO confirms staffer being probed over allegations of reported “inappropriate behaviour.”

Most Read