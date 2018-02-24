Three-time Olympic speedskating medallist Kim Boutin will lead Canada into Pyeongchang Stadium for the closing ceremonies Sunday as flag bearer. (The Canadian Press)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kim Boutin named Canada’s flag bearer for closing ceremony

Two more medals for Canada, including the bronze in men’s hockey

Kim Boutin will be Canada’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 23-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., carried on Canada’s strong tradition in short-track speedskating, racing to three medals in Pyeongchang — silver in the 1,000 metres, and bronze in both the 500 and 1,500.

It was a roller-coaster Games for Boutin, who received death threats on social media after the South Korean star Minjeong Choi was disqualified in the 500. Some South Korean fans blamed Boutin.

Closing ceremonies will take place at 3 a.m. PST.

While you were sleeping:

Snowboarder Sebastien Toutant of Quebec became the first Olympic champion in men’s big air, adding another goal to Canada’s pile.

Team Canada added two medals to its total on Day 15.

Andrew Ebbett of Vernon helped the men’s hockey team secure the bronze in a 6-4 game against the Czech Republic.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:30 p.m.: Bobsleigh – Open 4-Man Competition

Summerland’s Justin Kripps pushes for a second gold in bobsleigh when he starts his third run this evening. Run 4 begins at 6:15 p.m.

10:15 p.m.: Cross Country Skiing– Women’s

Canada’s Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne, Anne-Marie Comeau and Emily Nishikawa all aim for the podium in the 30km Classic Style.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
Czechmate: Canada wins men’s Olympic hockey bronze
Next story
BCHL Today: Cowichan Caps play spoiler and Nanaimo wins 10th straight game

Just Posted

UPDATED: Cranbrook’s India Sherret crashes in Olympic debut, in stable condition at hospital

Ski cross athlete loses balance mid-race in seeding round of event in Pyeongchang

Man pleads guilty to 2013 stabbing

A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from… Continue reading

City of Cranbrook culls 50 urban deer

In an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression across the community,… Continue reading

Kimberley Skating Club receives Barclay Team Trophy at Kootenay Championships

The Kimberley Skating Club competed in the Kootenay Championships from February 9… Continue reading

Coldest Night of the Year takes place Saturday

Fundraising walk draws support and awareness for the homless, hungry and hurting

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

Local search and rescue teams carry out joint exercises with military crews

Submitted Military search and rescue (SAR) teams from two different squadrons recently… Continue reading

Police stop stolen car with spike belt

Several charges were laid and a man and woman taken into custody… Continue reading

Novelmania: TM Roberts grade 6 students unveil published novels

Novel unveiling ceremony at TM Roberts’ library on Monday, February 19

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

BCHL Today: Cowichan Caps play spoiler and Nanaimo wins 10th straight game

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Federal budget to unveil incentive for 5-week second parent leave: official

Goal behind the measure is to give parents more incentive to share child-rearing responsibilities

Notley says Alberta watching B.C. court bid closely, will get no free ride on it

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley ended the three-week ban on B.C. wine, calming the trade war

Most Read