Kaetlyn Osmond, 22, celebrates bronze in PyeongChang. (via @TeamCanada/Twitter)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

So long, Vancouver 2010!

On day 14, Canada broke its record for most medals won at an Olympic Winter Games, now with 27 medals in Pyeongchang.

While you were sleeping:

Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna takes home the gold in women’s ski cross for third straight Games. Fellow Canadian Brittany Phelan of Quebec was right behind her to nab the silver.

Fellow ski cross athlete India Sherret, meanwhile, crashed in her 1/8 final heat. The Cranbrook woman is in stable condition at hospital.

Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond of Quebec earned the bronze medal with a score of 78.87, behind two skaters competing for Russia.

Our men’s hockey team fell 4-3 to Germany in the semifinal, so Canada will battle the Czech Republic for the bronze.

And Team Koe suffered a 7-4 loss against Switzerland in men’s curling, losing the bronze medal.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:27 p.m.: Snowboard – Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom

Squamish resident, Darren Gardner begins qualification for the giant slalom. Finals are set to begin at 8:04 p.m.

4:30 p.m.: Bobsleigh – Open 4-Man Competition

Summerland’s Justin Kripps goes for a second gold in bobsleigh when he begins his first run this evening. Run 2 begins at 6:07 p.m.

4:10 a.m.(Saturday): Ice Hockey – Men’s

Team Canada sets to face Czech Republic for the bronze medal match.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

