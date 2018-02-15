Left to right: Cheryl Bernard, Lisa Weagle, Rachel Homan, Joanne Courtney and Emma Miskew (via @CurlingCanada/Twitter)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada picks up a medal of every colour at the PyeongChang Olympics

Wins came in luge, figure skating, speedskating and hockey

It was another medal-filled day for Canadian Olympians as they brought home the hardware in luge, figure skating and speedskating.

While you were sleeping:

Sam Edney, Alex Gough and Justin Snith and Tristan Walker took home silver for Canada in the team luge relay at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

It was a hard-won moment for the group after barely missing a bronze in Sochi.

“We’ve been working this past quad with the heartbreak of Sochi, and to finally capitalize not only bronze but silver – amazing,” said Walker.

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford ended a dry spell for Canada with a bronze in pairs figure skating.

The duo were part of the winning gold medal figure skating team.

“This is better than anything we could have imagined. This competition, there were so many good pairs that anything could have happened. So for us to go out and lay it down, it meant so much to us,” said Eric Radford.

Calgary speedskater

Ted-Jan Bloemen was elated with his gold medal.

“We’ve worked towards this competition for so long with my team. I’m just so proud of them that we made it happen today. It’s amazing,” he said.

Both mens’ and womens’ hockey teams had a winning night, with the mens’ team beating Switzerland 5-1 and the women beating their U.S. rivals 2-1.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

5:00 p.m.:Snowboard Cross – Women’s

Kelowna’s Tess Critchlow and Comox’s Carle Brenneman commence qualification.

9:05 p.m.: Curling– Women’s

Canada’s first round robin match begins against Denmark.

3:05 a.m (Friday).: Curling – Men’s

Kevin Koe looks to remain undefeated against the hosts South Korea in round robin.

3:20 a.m (Friday).: Skeleton – Women’s

Jane Channell of North Vancouver starts her first run on Friday.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
Speedskater Bloemen wins 10,000-metre gold in Olympic-record time

Just Posted

Specialist shortage affecting elective surgeries

East Kootenay Regional Hospital recruiting additional anesthetists

Public memorial to be held for couple killed in Highway 3 accident

A joint celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Western Financial Place

RDEK asks for review of highway maintenance

Area B director Stan Doehle wants to explore option of government taking over responsibility.

Brent Butt comes to Cranbrook

Canadian comedian celebrating 30 years in show business, Corner Gas animated remake

Man, who promised millions to Kimberley hockey team, admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million last fall, but the team has yet to receive any cash

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the week’s top stories

Just in time for the weekend: It’s Hugs and Slugs!

Hugs: To the guys at Cranbrook Auto Repair for cleaning the built… Continue reading

City of Cranbrook awarded $133,000 grant from FortisBC’s Retrofit Program

Submitted There is another feather in the cap of the City of… Continue reading

CDCF sets up two new endowment funds

Submitted The Cranbrook and District Community Foundation (CDCF) is thrilled to announce… Continue reading

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

Chamber of Commerce concerned minimum wage hike too rapid

The Provincial Government recently announced minimum wage will be increased over the… Continue reading

MBSS Jazz hosts concert ahead of major festival trip

The Jazz musicians and singers of Mt. Baker Secondary School are gearing… Continue reading

RCMP arrest two following convenience store robbery

Cranbrook RCMP arrested two suspects following a robbery at local convenience store… Continue reading

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada picks up a medal of every colour at the PyeongChang Olympics

Wins came in luge, figure skating, speedskating and hockey

Most Read