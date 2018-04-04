Nike Blackmore wins Canadian Youth Heavyweight Championship title

Three Cranbrook Eagles boxers represented Provincial Boxing Team at Canadian National Championship

Submitted

Three Cranbrook Eagles boxers represented the Provincial Boxing Team at the 2018 Canadian National Championships, which took place in Edmonton from March 26 through April 1.

Connor Rankin, the 23-year-old elite division boxer competing in the 56-kilogram division, took on the tough Dustin Howick from Ontario in a quarter final match-up. Howick’s constant pressure was too much for Rankin and the referee stopped the bout in the second round.

At the National Championships a loss means the end and so Rankin took to cheering on teammates Dylan Clark and Nike Blackmore.

Clark, weighing in at 64 kilograms and competing in his first-ever Nationals, drew Brett Huard from Ontario. Clark’s classy punch-and-move style worked early on, winning him the first round. The second and third rounds favoured Huard with his awkward grab-and-hold-on style.

At fight’s end it was Huard winning a close split decision. Coming so close to the medal round motivated Dylan Clark to want to return in 2019 for redemption.

Provincial Youth Heavyweight Champion Nike Blackmore had to wait till the end of the week to get his first taste of ring action.

Blackmore went right to the gold-medal match against Abdullah Fattahi from Quebec.

Fattahi proved to be the biggest challenge in Blackmore’s young career, as both boxers exchanged punches from the opening bell.

Blackmore stalked Fattahi forcing his Quebecois rival to counterpunch while fighting off the ropes.

After two rounds of toe-to-toe punching the bout was even.

Round three saw Blackmore’s superior conditioning overwhelm Fattahi, with Blackmore’s overhand right scoring hard and often.

Nervously awaiting the decision in the centre of the ring the announcement came: Your new 2018 Canadian Youth Heavyweight Champion, in the red corner, Nike Blackmore!”

Previous story
BCHL Today: Prince George and Wenatchee on track for Fred Page Cup final

Just Posted

Nike Blackmore wins Canadian Youth Heavyweight Championship title

Three Cranbrook Eagles boxers represented Provincial Boxing Team at Canadian National Championship

Revelstoke ties series with Kimberley at two games each

The KIJHL Championship series is suddenly a best of three affair. On… Continue reading

Pump pain

Gas prices rising across the province in the coming days

Revelstoke Grizzlies notch 4-1 Game 3 win over Kimberley Dynamiters

The Revelstoke Grizzlies enjoyed returning to the friendly confines of their own… Continue reading

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: April 4

Easter at Fort Steele I have to say, I am very disheartened… Continue reading

April begins with a fresh blast of winter

Lingering low temperatures, light flurries expected through the week after Monday’s snowfall.

B.C. imposes harsh fines on those ‘double billing’ for medical services

Practitioners could face fines of up to $20,000

Elderly B.C. man wins $450k battle with insurance corporation

George Apostolidis, who is described in court documents as an illiterate widower, who was in need of funds.

BCHL Today: Prince George and Wenatchee on track for Fred Page Cup final

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘History in making’ as B.C. women’s hardball team joins men’s division

All-female B.C. Badgers will play in 45+ division in move to further development of female baseball

Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

YouTube shooter told family members she ‘hated’ the company

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Most Read