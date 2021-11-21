Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

NFL report: Erin Haluschak breaks down what’s wrong with the Seattle Seahawks

Podcast: Discussion includes Russell Wilson’s future, predicted Super Bowl winner

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – NFL Mid Season Update – 11:18:2021

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), VI Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf talks to Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. Talk includes an in-depth look at the Seattle Seahawks as the season passes its midway mark, plus updated Super Bowl picks and more.

