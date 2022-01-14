Black Press reporter and NFL analyst Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL analyst Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

NFL report: Are you ready for some playoff football?

Podcast: Haluschak, Wolf look ahead to first round, back at a rough season for the Seattle Seahawks

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – NFL Playoff Preview – 1:12:2022

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), Black Press Media staffers Philip Wolf and Erin Haluschak talk NFL football on the eve of the playoffs. Topics include what to look for this weekend, plus a look back at the season for the Seattle Seahawks.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLPodcastSeattle Seahawksvancouverisland

Previous story
Stamkos nets 18th goal, Tampa Bay Lightning strike down Vancouver Canucks 4-2
Next story
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID bout

Just Posted

City Hall.
COVID-19 causing significant city staffing challenges

The Regional District of East Kootenay board of directors voted on Jan. 14, 2022 to send the Galloway Lands development proposal bylaw amendments application back to staff to address issues with the proposal. (Image: The RDEK board meeting on Jan.14 2022).
RDEK seek more information on Elk Valley Galloway Lands proposal

Campers are pictured during ‘survival week’ in July of 2020 at Blue Lake Camp. Registration is now open for the spring and summer of 2022. (Columbia Outdoor School file)
Blue Lake Camp a go for spring and summer of 2022

1915
It happened this week in 1915