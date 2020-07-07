New tee pads installed at Wycliffe Disc Golf Course, new course built near Radium

Thanks to the tireless efforts of the East Kootenay Disc Golf Club (EKDGC), a grant they attained from Columbia Basin Trust and the help of some dedicated volunteers, the Wycliffe Disc Golf Course is now equipped with amateur tee pads on several of its holes.

Late in 2019, the EKDGC applied for, and were successful in attaining, $12,250 from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Basin PLAYS Capital Improvement Grants.

The purpose of this wave of CBT’s funding was to improve youth access to sports in the East Kootenay.

READ MORE: CBT grant helps local disc golf club improve youth access to sport

The EKDGC has so far put this money to use by installing nine new baskets at the Idlewild Disc Golf Course in Cranbrook.

This beginner friendly course now boasts a full 18 holes, providing a perfect place to start for newbies to the sport, young kids looking for their first ace, or seasoned pros looking to work on their short game.

WATCH: Cranbrook’s third disc golf course is ready to play

On Wednesday, July 1, the club went to work with the help of a handful of volunteers, installing amateur teepads on holes 1, 5, 11, 8, 16 and 17, at Wycliffe with plans for two more to come.

This makes this very difficult course easier to attack for young or beginner players.

They also installed a driving range tee pad near hole one, facing out into the soccer field to warm up your arm or practise your long bombs.

Next the club seeks to install a bathroom at the College of the Rockies Disc Golf Course.

Further abroad, the sport continues to grow with the installation of a beautiful new course at the Nipika Mountain Resort, located just over 30 minutes east of Radium.

“The owners of the property out at Nipika were looking to reach out to some different demographics,” explained Matt Riordan, course designer. “They have owned the property for 40 years and have really amazing bike and ski trails, and host ultra-marathons, weddings, and other events.”

Riordan said that the property owners contacted the Invermere Disc Golf Organization (IDGO) about improving the existing tonal course that was built about ten years ago.

A tonal course just means that instead of baskets with chains to catch the discs, the course simply had posts with metal wrapped around them to bounce the disc off.

“Over six weeks, there was a small, dedicated team that spent every free minute on design and construction,” Riordan said.

“The staff at the Resort was also working hard to get things ready, with heavy machinery making short work of dense forest.”

This new course boasts three sets of tee pads to challenge different types of players, or provide three different course layouts to play in a day.

“The cabins are beautiful,” Riordan added. “If you want to spend the night and enjoy the amenities like a swimming hole, bike riding and horse rides.”

This new course fills a void that was lacking in the region. There are now courses in Sparwood, Fernie, Elkford, Nelson, Rossland, Cranbrook and more.

The East Kootenay Disc Golf Club has their sights set on Kimberley as the location for the next course.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter