Nelson’s Noah Quinn is now the Cranbrook Bucks’ all-time leading goal scorer. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks

Nelson’s Noah Quinn is now the Cranbrook Bucks’ all-time leading goal scorer. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks

Nelson’s Noah Quinn becomes Cranbrook Bucks’ all-time leading scorer

Quinn has 41 goals in 91 games

Nelson’s Noah Quinn has etched his name in the Cranbrook Bucks’ early history books.

Quinn’s goal Jan. 13 at home to the Wenatchee Wild made him the Bucks’ all-time goal scoring leader. Two nights later his hat trick against the Vernon Vipers gave him a total of 41 goals in three seasons with Cranbrook.

Quinn was among the Bucks’ first signings when the team was created ahead of their inaugural 2020-21 season. He has 85 points in 91 career games with the BCHL team.

The BCHL honoured Quinn on Monday by making him its second star of the week. He led the league in goal scoring last week with four goals and two game winners.

Quinn is playing his final season in the BCHL. He’s committed to join the Bemidji State University Beavers in the NCAA’s Division 1 next season.

He previously played two seasons for the Kootenay Ice major midget team as well as a brief stint with the Nelson Leafs at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

BCHL

Previous story
Canada’s Andreescu, Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime win Aussie Open openers
Next story
Vancouver Canucks need ‘major surgery’ but not rebuild: Rutherford

Just Posted

An elk spotted near12 Avenue South in Cranbrook. Stewart Wilson photo
Cranbrook’s urban elk: A sign of things to come?

Cranbrook City Hall.
Cranbrook city council, staff, set for budget discussions this week

Nelson’s Noah Quinn is now the Cranbrook Bucks’ all-time leading goal scorer. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks
Nelson’s Noah Quinn becomes Cranbrook Bucks’ all-time leading scorer

A group of Wasa residents is pushing back against efforts to implement motorized vessel speed restrictions at Wasa Lake. Google Streetview screenshot.
Wasa Lake residents pushing back against efforts to implement boat speed restrictions