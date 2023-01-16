Nelson’s Noah Quinn becomes Cranbrook Bucks’ all-time leading scorer

Nelson’s Noah Quinn is now the Cranbrook Bucks’ all-time leading goal scorer. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks

Nelson’s Noah Quinn has etched his name in the Cranbrook Bucks’ early history books.

Quinn’s goal Jan. 13 at home to the Wenatchee Wild made him the Bucks’ all-time goal scoring leader. Two nights later his hat trick against the Vernon Vipers gave him a total of 41 goals in three seasons with Cranbrook.

Quinn was among the Bucks’ first signings when the team was created ahead of their inaugural 2020-21 season. He has 85 points in 91 career games with the BCHL team.

The BCHL honoured Quinn on Monday by making him its second star of the week. He led the league in goal scoring last week with four goals and two game winners.

Quinn is playing his final season in the BCHL. He’s committed to join the Bemidji State University Beavers in the NCAA’s Division 1 next season.

He previously played two seasons for the Kootenay Ice major midget team as well as a brief stint with the Nelson Leafs at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The moment Noah Quinn became the greatest goal-scorer in Cranbrook Bucks history. Quinn is now the franchise’s all-time leader with 38 goals and 82 points. He’s also tied with teammate Rhys Bentham for the franchise lead in assists with 44. Congrats Quinner! pic.twitter.com/cC4cf3FHJZ — Chris Keck (@CK885) January 14, 2023

BCHL