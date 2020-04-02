Nelson product commits to Cranbrook Bucks

Noah Quinn, who played for the Kootenay Ice of the BCMML last season, is set to join the Cranbrook Bucks. Photo submitted.

Noah Quinn will make the jump to Jr. A next year with the BCHL’s newest franchise

The first regional product out of the Kootenays has committed to the Cranbrook Bucks.

Noah Quinn, a forward who hails from Nelson, will join the Bucks for the inaugural British Columbia Hockey League season next fall.

Quinn suited up for the Kootenay Ice of the British Columbia Major Midget League last year, scoring 21 goals and collecting 42 points in 40 games.

His offensive output, as a 16-year-old, led the team and he also was recognized as January’s BCMML Player of the Month.

“Noah is a tremendous addition for our program at this time and is a young man with an enormous amount of potential,” said Ryan Donald, Head Coach and General Manager of the Bucks. “He led his team in goals, assists and points last season as a 16-year-old, and is a player that we believe will be able to produce offense at the BCHL level.

“He will be expected to contribute in all areas of the game for us at a young age, and we look forward to helping him achieve his goals as a hockey player. Being a product of the Kootenay Midget program is an added bonus, as we know he will find Cranbrook a great place to call home.”



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter