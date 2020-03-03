Mount Baker Wild off to Provincial Championships

The Mount Baker Wild Senior Boys Basketball team are off to Langley for the Provincial Championships. The team departed the school by bus Tuesday morning for the airport, and were set to face their first opponents — Burnaby South — at 8:30 am Wednesday morning at the Langley Events Centre. Good luck, Gentlemen. The Senior Girls returned from a hard-fought provincial championships last weekend with an 11th place finish out of 16. Barry Coulter photo



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.