Mount Baker Wild Senior Boys basketball place 16th at Provincials

Cranbrook high school defeated in all four games in Langley, finish in last place at tournament

The Mount Baker Secondary Wild Senior Boys basketball team came into this year’s Provincial tournament as the bottom-seeded team and left in last place.

Receiving an automatic entry into the BC High School 4A Championships due to the large size of the school in relation to the rest of the Kootenay zone, it was another tough go for the Baker boys.

Kicking off the tournament against the powerhouse Oak Bay High School Bays last Wednesday, the Wild fell 89-36 to quickly exit the championship side of the bracket. On Thursday, the team lost their first consolation game 95-42 to Surrey’s Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary and then were defeated again on Friday by Abbotsford’s W.J. Mouat Secondary 75-45.

Later that night, in the game to determine 15 and 16th place, the Wild lost to Fort St. John’s North Peace Secondary 78-58.

Mount Baker’s point leader in their first three games was Anders Damstrom, who average 8 points per game against Oak Bay, Tweedsmuir and W.J. Mouat.

The tournament was won by the Burnaby South Secondary Rebels, who defeated the Semiahmoo Secondary Totems 80-72, for their first banner in 39 years. Top-seed Oak Bay, meanwhile, had to settle for eighth place after stumbling following their opening game blowout over Baker.

The tournament marked the end of the 2017-18 MBSS basketball season, a year highlighted by the Junior Girls’ team’s bronze medal finish at their Provincial tournament.

Previous story
Brian McKeever becomes Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian
Next story
BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies complete comeback and Lewis lawyers up

Just Posted

Stopping school violence starts with communication

B.C. schools moving to locked doors, identity badges, video surveillance

Conservative MP stops in Cranbrook on policy tour

John Brassard reacts to federal budget, questions Liberal leadership on Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Kootenay Ice eliminated from 2018 playoff contention

Red Deer Rebels earn two points on Saturday to secure spot, officially knocking out Cranbrook club

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday

Winston Blackmore to learn fate of his polygamy prosecution in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

WATCH: The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are underway

The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are currently underway at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

Creative Monkeys launches kids theatre project

A local dramatist and drama teacher is launching a new project, geared towards bringing youth into the wonderful world of theatre.

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies complete comeback and Lewis lawyers up

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Canada will not bend to U.S. steel tariff pressure in NAFTA talks: Freeland

Federal comment comes after Trump excluded Canada and Mexico from the tariffs

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

The private helicopter was doing a photo shoot

Search continues for accomplished B.C. climber missing in Alaskan range

Marc-Andre Leclerc, 24, of Squamish, B.C., has been missing for close to a week

Brian McKeever becomes Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian

38-year-old visually impaired cross-country skier won the 20-kilometre event Monday in Pyeongchang

Top-eight Paralympics debut for Minard

Vernon snowboarder reaches quarterfinals in PyeongChang; wheelchair curlers suffer first losses

Most Read