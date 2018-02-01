Mount Baker Wild Senior Boys basketball host tournament this weekend

Eight-team tournament featuring local schools set to entertain Cranbrook on Friday and Saturday

The Mount Baker Secondary School Wild Senior Boys basketball team are hosting a tournament this weekend against local schools.

High schools from Creston, Kimberley, Golden, Castlegar, Grand Forks, Fernie, Invermere and Cranbrook will all be squaring off during the two-day event at the MBSS gymnasium.

The first game of the weekend will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Friday between Creston and Kimberley. MBSS then kick off their tourney against Invermere at 5 p.m.

The championship game will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to some “really good games of basketball”, the event will feature a concession selling Jaffray’s famous “Taco in a Bag” for $6.00 to help raise funds for the upcoming Provincial tournament at the start of March in Langley.

The only remaining home basketball tournament following this weekend will be hosted by the Wild Junior Girls on February 16 and 17.

