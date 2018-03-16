Mount Baker Senior Girls victorious in eighth annual ‘Wildfire Classic’

While March Madness has the United States swept up in basketball action, Cranbrook had their own wild game of hoops on Thursday night with the Mount Baker Secondary Wild Senior Girls team playing against the Cranbrook Fire Fighters Local 1253.

An annual event in its eighth consecutive year, the ‘Wildfire Classic’ had a predictable finish with the Senior Girls defeating the firefighters 63-31 to remain undefeated at the event.

In addition to being the season closer for the Wild, and only their second home game of the season, the game raised $900 for the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Association Burn Fund, a charitable arm of the BCPFFA that provides life saving, life supporting and life enriching services to burn victims.