Mount Baker Senior Girls victorious in eighth annual ‘Wildfire Classic’

Cranbrook firefighters, high school basketball team put on entertaining show on Thursday night

While March Madness has the United States swept up in basketball action, Cranbrook had their own wild game of hoops on Thursday night with the Mount Baker Secondary Wild Senior Girls team playing against the Cranbrook Fire Fighters Local 1253.

An annual event in its eighth consecutive year, the ‘Wildfire Classic’ had a predictable finish with the Senior Girls defeating the firefighters 63-31 to remain undefeated at the event.

In addition to being the season closer for the Wild, and only their second home game of the season, the game raised $900 for the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Association Burn Fund, a charitable arm of the BCPFFA that provides life saving, life supporting and life enriching services to burn victims.

 

Previous story
BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

Just Posted

Mount Baker Jazz Bands triumphantly return from Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

The Mount Baker jazz band and vocal jazz band have returned triumphantly… Continue reading

Gould fined, sentenced to probation, community service

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea.

City signs fire protection agreement with Fort Steele Heritage Town

Five-year deal will use Cranbrook firefighters to protect heritage structures.

Large Cranbrook neighbourhood to be affected by water shutoff Tuesday night

Broad swath of Cranbrook will be under boil water notice Wednesday, following water system replacement

Hospital gets new diagnostic equipment, eyes additional technology

Microbiology lab increases bacterial diagnostic capabilities, needs funding for redevelopment.

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair sends four winners to Ottawa

Paul Rodgers The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair took place on Friday,… Continue reading

Ontario starts its own dumpster fire

You’d think, having a living example of the fool-hardiness of electing a… Continue reading

CrossWalking: Showing our love for the City

Rev. Yme Woensdregt On Good Friday again this year, Christians from different… Continue reading

B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Skindigenous, a series on APTN TV, features international tattooing traditions including a Salmon Arm artist

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case analysis

Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Funds will go towards the preservation and revitalization of languages spoken by less than 6,000 people

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Government says as many as 1,600 workers by the peak of construction in 2021 will be hired

COLUMN: Why fans should continue watching the Canucks

After a tough season, Vancouver fans have promise for remaining 11 games

Most Read

  • BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

    BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

  • Mount Baker Senior Girls victorious in eighth annual ‘Wildfire Classic’

    Cranbrook firefighters, high school basketball team put on entertaining show on Thursday night