Mount Baker Senior Boys basketball set to compete at 4A Provincial tournament

Provincial basketball tournament season is set to wrap up for the Mount Baker Secondary Wild this week, as the Senior Boys play at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday.

Last weekend, the Wild Senior Girls were 12th out of 14 and the Junior Girls won a bronze medal at their respective tournaments, while the Junior Boys — who did not attend their Provincial competition — won the East Kootenay Regionals.

Due to the size of the school compared to others in the region, the MBSS Senior Boys received automatic entry into the 4A tournament and will play against the best high school teams in B.C. As the last-ranked club in the 16-team event, the Wild open their tournament against the number-one Oak Bay High School Bays.

The Wild Boys’ game is at 9:15 p.m. MST. Last year, the team was eliminated from the championship bracket in their first game by the Walnut Grove Gators, 116-34.