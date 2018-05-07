Mount Baker Secondary to host rugby tournament on Wednesday

Wild Senior Boys, Junior Boys, and Girls in action against local competition on home fields

The spring high school rugby season is in full swing at Mount Baker Secondary and on Wednesday, May 9, the Wild will host a home tournament against local competition.

The program kicked off their 2018 season in late April and have had all three of their teams — Senior Boys, Junior Boys, and Girls — play at tournaments in Castlegar and Kimberley.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. on both Mount Baker fields, the Wild teams will face off against rival high schools from Kimberley, Nelson, Castlegar, and Invermere.

The last match of the afternoon will take place beginning at 3:50 p.m. The high school rugby season will then continue on Wednesday, May 16 in Nelson.

Full Schedule:

Field 1

11:30 a.m. – Senior Boys: Mount Baker vs. Selkirk (Kimberley)

12:30 p.m. – Girls: Mount Baker vs. LV Rogers (Nelson)

1:20 p.m. – Senior Boys: LV Rogers vs. Stanley Humphries (Castlegar)

2:10 p.m. – Girls: LV Rogers vs. Stanley Humphries

3:00 p.m. – Senior Boys: Stanley Humphries Secondary vs. Mount Baker

3:50 p.m. – Senior Boys: LV Rogers vs. Selkirk

Field 2

12:30 a.m. – Girls: Stanley Humphries vs. David Thompson (Invermere)

12:20 p.m. – Junior Boys: LV Rogers vs. Stanley Humphries

2:30 p.m. – Girls: Mount Baker vs. David Thompson

