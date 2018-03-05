Mount Baker Junior Girls basketball win bronze at Provincial tournament

Cranbrook high school team only lost one game in Langley, to the eventual B.C. champions

The 2017-18 Mount Baker Secondary Wild Junior Girls basketball team pose after winning bronze medals at their Provincial tournament in Langley. Back row (L-R): Dan Loewen (coach), Ashley Giesbrecht, Anna Wooley, Kiara Ker, Kyra Doehle, Taliya Stepan, Paula Sanchez, Jamie Jones (coach) Front row (L-R): Demi Willumiet, Summer Blackmore, Kaliana Ewaskow, Josie Mackie, Kylee Conroy, Alex Demarchi

The Mount Baker Secondary Wild Junior Girls basketball team only had one stumble at the 2018 Provincial Invitational Tournament and ended up taking home bronze medals.

Taking the Langley Events Centre by storm, the “tallest team in the Kootenays” breezed through the opening rounds, beating Okanagan Mission 64-32 and Riverside 53-44. In the quarterfinals, they continued their winning streak with a 63-45 win over North Surrey.

In the semifinals, the Wild matched up against the powerhouse Walnut Grove Secondary Gators from Langley and were stifled offensively, losing 51-19.

As the Gators went on to win the tournament, the Wild won the third-place consolation game with a 52-41 victory over Yale Secondary. There were 24 teams at the event and Mount Baker had originally been ranked in the 12th seed.

MBSS player Summer Blackmore won the Provincials’ ‘Best Defensive Player’ award, while teammate Kiara Ker was named to the tourney’s First All-Star Team.

Competing at their own competition, also in Langley, the Wild Senior Girls basketball team lost their first three games and ended in 12th out of 14 teams.

Next up are the Wild Senior Boys, who play in Langley from March 7 to 10 at their Provincial tournament.