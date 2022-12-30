Missing Bo Horvat stick found, shipped to Abbotsford on Thursday night

Flair Airlines states that Nanaimo boys’ stick was found in Edmonton, sent to YXX for pickup

The stick that Canucks captain Bo Horvat gave to two young fans from Nanaimo has apparently been found and was sent to Abbotsford last night.

Flair Airlines has found the missing Bo Horvat stick.

The low-cost carrier contacted Black Press on Friday, Dec. 30 and stated that the stick has been found and will be returned to the passenger as soon as possible.

“A good result in the end,” said Flair spokesperson Mike Arnot.

He confirmed that the stick was found in Edmonton, but would not share where or when it was located.

Janelle Staite, the mother of Marshall and Linden Erwin, confirmed with Black Press that Flair did find the stick and she may be sending her in-laws to Abbotsford to retrieve the stick so that it can reach its final destination in Nanaimo with the siblings.

Staite said she is pleased that the stick was found.

“We were all thrilled to hear the news of the arrival of the original stick and can’t wait for our family to pick it up,” she told The News. “We are beyond thankful of the initial response from the Canucks to help us out when the stick was MIA and the video from Bo will be a treasured keepsake for both the boys.

It’s a miracle that the original stick made its way back to us six days later and the boys are feeling so amazed with how this all played out. That stick will be a key wall feature in Linden’s room and he can wait to get it home again.”

The Erwin boys received the stick from Bo Horvat following a pre-game warmup before the Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers game on Dec. 23. However, the stick was then lost in Edmonton and did not make the trip on Flair to Abbotsford.

The Canucks heard about the news and then offered to give the boys a replacement, with captain Bo Horvat sharing a video stating that the team will make sure another stick is on its way to them.

Marshall and Linden, @BoHorvat heard your story and will make sure a new stick comes your way. Thanks for being great #Canucks fans! https://t.co/qAEsnOJYB8 pic.twitter.com/JYAxPCCsmh — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 29, 2022

Black Press did reach out to Abbotsford International Airport officials, who said they are not aware about the status of the stick but that they will share information about the whereabouts of the stick when or if they learn more.

