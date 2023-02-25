Men’s Avs take bronze at PACWEST championships

Hosts COTR men’s squad downs Douglas in Bronze medal match; Avs women’s team edged out by Douglas in their bronze medal match

The College of the Rockies Avalanche men’s squad are bronze medallists at the 2023 PACWEST volleyball championships, held this weekend in Cranbrook, Feb. 24-25.

The women’s Avs were edged out of the medals in a tough match-up with the Douglas Royals Saturday afternoon.

Both teams, the hosts of the championship tournament, can hold their heads high. It was an intense weekend of volleyball, with two teams each from four colleges.

The Camosun College Chargers were double gold medal winners in the finals later Saturday evening.The Camosun Chargers men’s team, the number one ranked team in Canada, defeated the Vancouver Island University Mariners three sets to none (25-18, 25-21, 25-22); and the Chargers women’s team defeated their VIU opponents, also 3-0 (23-19, 25-22, 25-23).

On Friday, the women’s Avs lost a heartbreaking five-set barnburner, falling to VIU after coming back from two sets down (20-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-10).

The men’s Avs, who were missing Outside Hitter Diego Policarpo due to a hand injury, couldn’t quite pull it off against VIU, and lost in three straight (25-18, 26-24, 25-22).

On Saturday, the women’s Avs took the first set against the Douglas Royals in the bronze medal match, and won the first set. But the Royals came back to win the next three (20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16).

Immediately after that afternoon match, the men’s Avs took to the court against the Douglas Royals, and won in three straights. The games were hard fought though the third game went to 29-27. (The first two game scores: 25-18 and 25-21)

Photos above and below by Barry Coulter