MBSS Wild Senior Boys basketball win home tournament

Cranbrook high school team defeats Creston in championship game to win weekend competition

The Mount Baker Secondary Senior Boys basketball team hosted a regional tournament over the weekend and ended up winning the championship game.

An eight-team event, featuring high school teams from Creston, Kimberley, Golden, Castlegar, Grand Forks, Fernie, Invermere and Cranbrook, the action kicked off on Friday afternoon and ended the following night.

In their first game, the Wild beat Invermere’s David Thompson Secondary Lakers 78-41, earning them a spot in the winner’s bracket.

Facing the Grand Forks Secondary Wolves, MBSS continued their success with a 66 to 45 victory which propelled them into the final game of the tournament.

Defeating Creston’s Prince Charles Secondary Bulldogs, the Wild won the tournament on their home court.

The team’s roster includes ten Grade 12 players (Dawson Atwood, Tace Bradwell, Paramveer Dhillon, Colden Edey, Dalton Gallina, Spencer Gartside, Alfons Hummel, Reyce Johnston, Tyler MacDonald and Bryden Vaughen) and five Grade 11 players (Jacob Baume, Sebastian Butler, Mason Jones, Tage Leiman and Anders Damstrom).

The Wild Junior Girls will host Mount Baker’s next home basketball tourney on February 16 and 17.