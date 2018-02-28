MBSS Wild Girls basketball teams in Langley for B.C. High School Championships

Senior and junior teams at Langley Event Centre this week seeking provincial title

The Mount Baker Secondary Wild basketball program has two representatives in Langley this week for their respective provincial tournaments.

The Junior Girls, who have dominated local competition and already proven themselves to be one of the top teams in the B.C. are at the 2018 Provincial Basketball Invitational tournament as the 12th seed.

They kick off their quest at a title run against Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Secondary at 9:00 a.m. MST on Wednesday. If they win, the Wild will play the fifth-seed Riverside Secondary Rapids of Port Coquitlam later in the day.

The Senior Girls, meanwhile, are competing at the 2018 B.C. Secondary School Girls AAA basketball tournament and have their first game at 6:15 p.m. MST against Langley’s own Walnut Grove Secondary Gators.

Both tournaments are taking place at the Langley Events Centre.

To follow the teams’ results, visit the AAA tourney website and the Junior Girls championship website.

Previous story
Vancouver, Canucks to host 2019 NHL entry draft

Just Posted

Rotary Way section gets higher snow-clearing priority

Cranbrook city council voted to reclassify a section of Rotary Way adjacent… Continue reading

MLA Shypitka hosts wildlife management forum

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka recently hosted a wildlife management stakeholder forum,… Continue reading

Kootenay Air Cadets compete in effective speaking

On Saturday February 24, 2018 Air Cadets from around the Kootenays competed… Continue reading

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Stetski pushes for Fisheries office in Kootenays

Since being elected in 2015 Kootenay-Columbia Member of Parliament Wayne Stetski has… Continue reading

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

Vancouver, Canucks to host 2019 NHL entry draft

Commissioner Bettman announces draft back in Canada for first time since 2009

Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Federal employees rally in cities around the country today

RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and threatens them

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Better Business Bureau releases its best-of-the-worst in reported fraud last year

BCHL Today: Island division previews and West Kelowna’s Harrison commits to Michigan

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read