MBSS Wild Girls basketball teams in Langley for B.C. High School Championships

The Mount Baker Secondary Wild basketball program has two representatives in Langley this week for their respective provincial tournaments.

The Junior Girls, who have dominated local competition and already proven themselves to be one of the top teams in the B.C. are at the 2018 Provincial Basketball Invitational tournament as the 12th seed.

They kick off their quest at a title run against Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Secondary at 9:00 a.m. MST on Wednesday. If they win, the Wild will play the fifth-seed Riverside Secondary Rapids of Port Coquitlam later in the day.

The Senior Girls, meanwhile, are competing at the 2018 B.C. Secondary School Girls AAA basketball tournament and have their first game at 6:15 p.m. MST against Langley’s own Walnut Grove Secondary Gators.

Both tournaments are taking place at the Langley Events Centre.

To follow the teams’ results, visit the AAA tourney website and the Junior Girls championship website.