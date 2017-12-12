MBSS Wild basketball teams face fierce Alberta competition over weekend

Junior boys play well in Calgary, Senior girls place second in Red Deer, boys shut out in Cardston

Three Mount Baker Secondary basketball teams participated in tournaments this past weekend, highlighted by a second place finish for the Senior girls.

With a short bench but talented group, the Wild girls came up just short in Red Deer, earning a silver medal with their roster of Makenzie Nelson, Jessica Armstrong, Sharlene Parsons, Victoria Hall, Jacynda Conroy, Natalie Armstrong, Sydney Marlow, Camryn Spring, Gabby Baker and Kiera Whitaker.

The junior boys, meanwhile, also played well as they won two of their three games and placed fifth overall at the Calgary Central Memorial Rams Tournament.

Although the team started the weekend with a 48-78 loss to local school Dr. E.P. Scarlett High School, they bounced back with a 72-58 win over the home Central Memorial Rams. Finishing the tourney with another 72-58 win over the Coxford Cavs, Wild player Greg Rebagliati was named the MVP of the event.

Playing in their first tournament of the season, the Senior boys lost all three of their games in Cardston, Alberta. Overall, the team got progressively better and learned their individual responsibilities on the floor and bench.

Next weekend, both girls teams will be in Calgary, while the Senior boys will participate at a tournament in Castlegar.