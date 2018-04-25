MBSS Wild baseball play host to Nelson, Kimberley squads

The Mount Baker Secondary Wild baseball team hosted some exhibition action on Tuesday afternoon, kicking off a new season for Confederation Park.

While the Wild had already played in a pair of weekends in Trail prior to Tuesday, the games were the first on their home field with Kimberley’s Selkirk Secondary Storm and Nelson’s L.V. Rogers Secondary Bombers paying a visit.

The Bombers were the biggest winners of the afternoon, winning their opening game over the Wild 7-5 in six innings. L.V. Rogers then faced the Storm and beat them handily, 11-4 in five innings. The day ended with the Wild taking on their Kimberley neighbours and pulling out a victory.

While MBSS built an early 4-0 lead through the first three innings, Selkirk made it interesting down the stretch, although it ultimately ended as a 8-3 win for the Wild.

Players on the Wild and Storm are the basis for the roster of the Cranbrook Bandits American Legion baseball club, who begin play in May. Tryouts for the Bandits will be held on Monday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 2.

The Wild are now set to host a tournament at Confederation Park this weekend, beginning on Thursday with the home team playing the Cardston High School Cougars at 5 p.m. The competition will feature six teams with the Calgary Redbirds, Selkirk, Nelson’s J.L. Crowe Secondary Hawks and Coaldale’s Kate Andrews Secondary School also in attendance. The event wraps up on Saturday.

Cranbrook Mount Baker Wild 2018 Invitational Tournament *Updated* Schedule

Thursday, April 26

5 p.m. — Mt. Baker vs. Cardston

Friday, April 27

9 a.m. — Mt. Baker vs. Selkirk

11:15 a.m. — Calgary vs. Kate Andrews

1:30 p.m. — J.L. Crowe vs. Selkirk

3:45 p.m. — Kate Andrews vs. Cardston

6:00 p.m. — Calgary vs. J.L. Crowe

Saturday, April 28

8 a.m. — 5th place vs. 6th place

10:15 a.m. — 2nd place vs. 3rd place

12:30 a.m. — Bronze medal game

2:45 p.m. — Championship game