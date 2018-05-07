MBSS Wild baseball close season at Medicine Hat tournament

Team earns seventh place finish, win dramatic final game in impressive comeback performance

The Mount Baker Secondary School Wild baseball team played their final tournament of the season, finishing in seventh place in Medicine Hat.

Competing at the annual Medicine Hat UCT High School Tournament, the Wild won two games and lost two games over the weekend but ended on a winning note. In their final game, the MBSS boys fought back from being down by nine runs at one point to earn at 15-10 win over Magrath.

The Wild kicked off their season in mid-April and held their home tournament last weekend, finishing in third place overall. A large percentage of the players on the MBSS squad will continue their baseball season with the American Legion Cranbrook Bandits, who held tryouts last week and start competitive play this coming weekend.

 

Previous story
NHL playoffs weekly roundup
Next story
Mount Baker Secondary to host rugby tournament on Wednesday

Just Posted

A bet’s a bet

Invermere mayor Gerry Taft makes good on wager with Kimberley colleague.

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

RCMP investigating fatal collision

An 82-year-old man was killed in a two-car accident on Saturday morning in Cranbrook.

RDEK board votes against supporting tourism tenure

Directors concerned about opposition from local residents, helicopter flight patterns.

Government acquires more provincial parkspace

Kikomun Creek Provincial Park grows by 17 hectares.

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Chiefs plan to attend a Kinder Morgan investors meeting in Houston for a last-ditch appeal

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals look to finally get past the Penguins tonight in Pittsburgh

First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

Survey suggests slightly more than half of Canadians don’t think getting hitched is important

B.C. and Alberta cellphones will light up Wednesday with emergency test signal

Mobile devices across Canada will be buzzing a little more than usual this week as emergency management officials test the new nationwide public alerting system.

‘We’re quite frustrated:’ Red tape threatens growing Arctic space industry

Years of federal bureaucratic delays may cost the North millions of dollars of investment in an emerging high-tech industry

B.C. high school students who suffered in silence now helping others

Joshua Ramon and Stephanie Barrantes speak about mental health to kids in elementary school

Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations

Scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet into the air in Hawaii’s recent Kilauea volcanic eruption

Hundreds mourn 45-year-old victim of Toronto van attack

A visitation was held north of Toronto for Renuka Amarasingha, one of 10 people killed in last month’s deadly van attack in Toronto

Most Read