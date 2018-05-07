MBSS Wild badminton team wraps up season

The Mount Baker Secondary School Wild badminton team had a busy two weeks as they wrapped up their 2018 season.

At their annual home-and-away challenge with Fernie Secondary, the Wild secured the championship trophy with a 42-32 match record. They followed up that success this past weekend, travelling to Invermere for the year-ending zone playdowns.

With over 70 competitors in attendance, they finished third overall with some notable results. Paul Freitag was a runner-up in ‘boys singles’ category. Ashkan Zahedanaraki and Paula Sanchez won the ‘mixed doubles’ consolation. Paula Sanchez and Lea Brehme won the ‘girls doubles’ consolation. Dhruz Jethwa and Lochlann Freitag won the ‘boys doubles’ Consolation.