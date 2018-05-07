The 2018 Mount Baker Secondary badminton team. Back row, left to right: Ashkan Zahedanaraki, Liam Thompson, Tillmann Auguszt, Michael McMahon, Lilli Terlau, Emma Namba, Amy Kunawongkrit, Shayan Zahedanaraki, George Freitag (coach). Front row: Bob Botterill (coach), Lea Brehme, Lochlann Freitag, Tanner Wasylowich, Felix Pluembe, Paul Freitag, Alec Hackett, Dhruv Jethwa. (George Freitag Photo)

MBSS Wild badminton team wraps up season

High school squad wins home-and-away challenge with Fernie, pick up notable results at zone playdown

The Mount Baker Secondary School Wild badminton team had a busy two weeks as they wrapped up their 2018 season.

At their annual home-and-away challenge with Fernie Secondary, the Wild secured the championship trophy with a 42-32 match record. They followed up that success this past weekend, travelling to Invermere for the year-ending zone playdowns.

With over 70 competitors in attendance, they finished third overall with some notable results. Paul Freitag was a runner-up in ‘boys singles’ category. Ashkan Zahedanaraki and Paula Sanchez won the ‘mixed doubles’ consolation. Paula Sanchez and Lea Brehme won the ‘girls doubles’ consolation. Dhruz Jethwa and Lochlann Freitag won the ‘boys doubles’ Consolation.

Previous story
Mount Baker Secondary to host rugby tournament on Wednesday

Just Posted

A bet’s a bet

Invermere mayor Gerry Taft makes good on wager with Kimberley colleague.

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

RCMP investigating fatal collision

An 82-year-old man was killed in a two-car accident on Saturday morning in Cranbrook.

RDEK board votes against supporting tourism tenure

Directors concerned about opposition from local residents, helicopter flight patterns.

Government acquires more provincial parkspace

Kikomun Creek Provincial Park grows by 17 hectares.

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

B.C. urges Ottawa to help paper mills fight tariff

Premier John Horgan calls on Washington, Oregon governors for support

B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Chiefs plan to attend a Kinder Morgan investors meeting in Houston for a last-ditch appeal

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals look to finally get past the Penguins tonight in Pittsburgh

First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

Survey suggests slightly more than half of Canadians don’t think getting hitched is important

B.C. and Alberta cellphones will light up Wednesday with emergency test signal

Mobile devices across Canada will be buzzing a little more than usual this week as emergency management officials test the new nationwide public alerting system.

‘We’re quite frustrated:’ Red tape threatens growing Arctic space industry

Years of federal bureaucratic delays may cost the North millions of dollars of investment in an emerging high-tech industry

B.C. high school students who suffered in silence now helping others

Joshua Ramon and Stephanie Barrantes speak about mental health to kids in elementary school

Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations

Scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet into the air in Hawaii’s recent Kilauea volcanic eruption

Most Read