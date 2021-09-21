Pictured is Ryder Duczek of Cranbrook, who had a flawless first pass on his way to his second consecutive Pro-Men’s Skim National Championship. (Max Webster/Webster Film and Photography file)

Pictured is Ryder Duczek of Cranbrook, who had a flawless first pass on his way to his second consecutive Pro-Men’s Skim National Championship. (Max Webster/Webster Film and Photography file)

Local wakesurfers take home hardware at Canadian Wakesurf Nationals

Cranbrook, Fernie and Moyie riders all made it to the podium

The 2021 Wake Canada Wakesurf Nationals were held at Moyie Lake recently, with 50 competitors from across Canada taking part.

Wake Canada Director Isaac Hockley says that the East Kootenay region is home to some of the most talented riders in the country.

“It was so great to be able to showcase our region and our local talent over the weekend,” Hockley said. “Wakesurfing is one of the fastest growing sports out there, and it was incredible to see so many local athletes killing it on the National stage.”

In the Pro Men’s Skim Division, Ryder Duczek of Cranbrook had a flawless first pass on his way to his second consecutive Pro-Men’s Skim National Championship. Younger brother Dagen finished 4th in Pro Men’s Skim.

Gabrielle Hockley of Moyie wowed the hometown crowd with a strong second pass on her way to a first-place finish and National title in Pro Women’s Surf.

Fernie’s Caroline Villeneuve showed why she is a legend of the sport as she battled windy conditions to bring home the Silver Medal in Pro Women’s Skim.

Hockley took third in the Open Men’s Skim Division, while Cranbrook’s Montanna Rouselle took first place in the Open Women’s Skim.

“The weekend would not have been possible without the support of the sponsors and volunteers, who rallied to make the weekend possible, including so many local residents and businesses,” Hockely said.

Sponsors included Wizard Lake Marine, Nautique, Wake BC and Wake Canada, The Choice, Just Liquid Sports, All Season Motorsports, Phase 5, Fabrite and Team LTD.

 

Fernie’s Caroline Villeneuve (pictured) brought home Silver Medal in Pro Women’s Skim. (Max Webster/Webster Film and Photography file)

Open Men’s Skim Podium (Max Webster/Webster Film and Photography file)

Open women’s Skim Podium (Max Webster/Webster Film and Photography file)

Pro men’s skim podium. Ryder Duczek of Cranbrook had a flawless first pass on his way to his second consecutive Pro-Men’s Skim National Championship. Younger brother Dagen finished 4th in Pro Men’s Skim. (Max Webster/Webster Film and Photography file)

Pro women’s skim podium. (Max Webster/Webster Film and Photography file)

Gabrielle Hockley of Moyie wowed the hometown crowd with a strong second pass on her way to a first-place finish and National title in Pro Women’s Surf. (Max Webster/Webster Film and Photography file)

