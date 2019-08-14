Local wakesurfers have podium success in Texas

Ryder and Dagen Duczek had podium finishes at the Centurion Water Proof Tour Stop in Waco, Texas

Ryder Duczek took first place in the Outlaw Men’s Skim Division. Photo Submitted

Ryder and Dagen Duczek have continued to have success on the water as both made podium finishes at the Centurion Water Proof Tour Texas stop.

The Cranbrook brothers competed Aug. 2-3 in Waco, Texas on the Brazos River against top wakesurfers from the United States.

Ryder continued his dominance in the Outlaw Men’s Skim Division coming in first place at the two-day event, including having one of his best runs at a competition.

Younger brother Dagen also had a great weekend and placed second after a tight finish in a strong Junior Division.

The Centurion Water Proof Tour is an eight-stop series, which is sanctioned by the Competitive Wake Surfing Association

The Duczek brothers ride and train at Tie Lake, B.C. near Jaffray. They are Phase 5 team riders and wanted to thank their local sponsors that have helped them have a successful season. Those include Rocky Mountain Agencies Ltd., Boston Pizza Cranbrook, Hockley Real Estate, Alfred Hummel Contractor Ltd., Just Liquid Sports, Hebditch Contracting Ltd., Rocky Mountain Appraisal and Snap-On Tools (Jeff Fancy Proprietor).

The local brothers will look to continue their success at the 2019 Nautique Canadian Wakesurf Nationals from Aug. 16-18 at Chestermere Lake, Alberta.



