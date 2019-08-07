The EKVC held a Future Stars Camp with Olympian Rudy Verhoeff which included on the court and off-court training. Submitted photo

Local volleyball players learn from Olympian

The EKVC held a Future Stars Camp with Olympian Rudy Verhoeff for on and off-court training

Volleyball players were served up top training techniques as the East Kootenay Volleyball Club (EKVC) recently hosted a Future Stars Camp with Olympian Rudy Verhoeff.

The camp included eight hours of on-court instruction from Verhoeff and two hours of classroom instruction. As well it included two hours of fitness training by local instructors.

“It’s a Future Stars camp, so it incorporates the use of an Olympian to inspire young athletes,” explained Jodie Halliday, EKVC board member.

The two hours of classroom instruction includes stories about the Olympians life and the ups and downs of becoming a full-time athlete.

“It also talks about the adversity that you have as an athlete – the mental game. He also talks about core skills, they focus on defence and telling the kids how to video analysis. It’s a whole training aspect of an athlete,” said Halliday.

RELATED: East Kootenay players return from BC Cup

The camp is more than just two days of being told how to perform on and off the court.

“The best part about it is an Olympian gets on the floor and plays with them, he interacts with them, he’s the one that is molding them and shaping them, but the process of the clinic is it’s a skill development clinic. So, you have somebody like an Olympian who is teaching these kids how to do the skills properly. So, ideally stopping bad habits and the fitness training teaches these kids an athlete is a culture and then the mental aspect in the classroom —that whole rounded balance of an athlete,” said Halliday.

EKVC held two camps at the College of the Rockies. The first one was held July 29-30 where there were 19 female athletes ages 12-15. The second camp was held July 31-Aug. 1 and was mixed of 11 male and female athletes at an intermediate level of ages 15-16.

“I want to inspire them,” said Halliday about what she wanted the athletes to gain from the camp.

“I want them to be taught the skills properly, but I want them to be inspired that’s why I brought in an Olympian. When he talked in the classroom and showed them a video of what it was like to be, what it was like to play at this level that’s when you get the buy-in. You see their faces light up, and that’s when they decide if this is something they want to go for.”

It wasn’t even just East Kootenay participants at the camps either — there were athletes from as far as Calgary and Medicine Hat.

Notably, Verhoeff was part of the Canadian volleyball teams Olympic run in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games in Brazil. He has become a key member of the senior national team and was instrumental with Canada’s seventh-place finished at the 2015 FIVB World Cup and in Canada’s bronze medal win at the 2015 Pan Am Games.

Last year the EKVC also held the camp, but it only ran for two days. With the growth this year and having two separate camps, Halliday said they couldn’t have done it without the help of all the local sponsors.

More information about EKVC can be found on their website www.ekvcvolleyball.com.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
East Kootenay players return from BC Cup

Just Posted

Wildfire danger rating rises in the East Kootenay

Southeast Fire Centre official blames dry conditions, warmer temperature for danger increases

Appeal court sides with province over Jumbo ski resort decision

A former cabinet minister determined the project was ‘not substantially started’ in 2015

UPDATE: Suspicious package deemed not a threat, downtown Fernie re-opened

As of 12:35 on Sunday, business returned to normal. Police re-opened the… Continue reading

The Return of the Old Canadian Culture Show

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents Chautauqua, Friday August 16

South Teepee wildfire south of Cranbrook ‘being held’

A wildfire burning south of Cranbrook is now classifed as being held… Continue reading

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

Wildfire danger rating rises in the Kootenays

Southeast Fire Centre official blames dry conditions, warmer temperature for danger increases

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake, says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Most Read