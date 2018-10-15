Local swings in PGA of BC awards

Cindy Soukoroff, head golf professional at St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino, came away a big winner at the PGA of British Columbia award celebrations.

She was not only an award winner once, but twice, winning the Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year and the B.C. chapter of the National Golf Course Owners Association Canada’s Fore Seasons Golf Award.

“To be recognized with two provincial awards is a great honour,” she said.

When she learned she came on top for both of the awards, Soukoroff said her initial feeling was flashbacks to people who have helped her along the way.

“People that paved the path for you to get to where you are. Growing up in Fernie, small town you know, it was kind of a whole community. They say it takes a village, and that was sort of that,” she explained, noting being mentored by Doug Robb and Kevin Maffioli who have also won the golf professional of the year award in the past.

Soukoroff has been with St. Eugene since 2007 and has been the head golf professional since 2016.

“The support from the resort itself, I couldn’t do a lot of the stuff I do, and the team in the golf shop and the team at the golf course, they are like my family as well,” she said.

The encouragement from people, Soukoroff says has been a huge factor to her success. Not only encouragement from friends and family, but from other golf professionals in the area.

“It’s a tightknit group, you can reach out to anybody and everybody is there to help out and answer questions. It’s a great industry to be in and there are so many great people,” she said.

To win the golf professional of the year: recipients must demonstrate outstanding qualities of leadership; strong moral character; maintain a substantial record of service to the association and game of golf; be regarded as a role model to other golf professionals.

To be regarded as a role model, Soukoroff said she wasn’t sure if she saw herself like that, but hoped she could be a role model like to others, like Chris Medford and Conor Carnall — both golf professionals at St. Eugene.

“When you can all work together and help somebody, that’s good,” she said.

Soukoroff is the first woman to receive the two awards.

“In this industry, there are more woman coming in — definitely not a lot in this area — but so many times you feel like one of the guys anyway. Everyone has been so supportive it doesn’t feel female-male. It’s obviously an honour to be the first woman to get these, and if it helps the little girl who likes golf to try and want to do stuff than there is a place.”

Now that she has won these awards, Soukoroff said she is just going to continue to do what she has been.

“I don’t know if anything needs to change. As a resort we are trying to do more to reach out the community … with our Support Sundays, trying to raise funds for different organizations in the community. I think it’s just building those things and starting to get those off that helps to get those awards,” she said.

Other winners in the area at the awards include Jeremy Johnson of Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, who was the provincial award recipient for Golf Teacher of the Year.

Previous story
Canucks: Pettersson in concussion protocol, Beagle out with broken forearm

Just Posted

Michelle Mungall’s baby first in B.C. legislature chamber

B.C. energy minister praises support of staff, fellow MLAs

Your Cranbrook Municipal Election Candidates

General Voting Day is Saturday, Oct. 20, at Laurie Middle School from 8 am to 8 pm. Advance voting is Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Cranbrook Senior Centre on 17th Ave. South and 2nd Street South, from 8 am to 8 pm

Local swings in PGA of BC awards

Cindy Soukoroff, head golf professional at St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino,… Continue reading

RCMP make arrests after crime spree

Two B.C. residents are in custody after evading police in Fernie and… Continue reading

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Video: An up-close look at beluga whales in Hudson Bay

An up-close look as some belugas greet whale watchers off the coast of Churchill, Manitoba

Michelle Mungall’s baby first in B.C. legislature chamber

B.C. energy minister praises support of staff, fellow MLAs

Canucks: Pettersson in concussion protocol, Beagle out with broken forearm

Head coach Travis Green called the hit ‘a dirty play’

5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.

NHL players say Canada’s legalization of marijuana won’t impact them

NHL players say the legalization of marijuana in Canada won’t change how they go about their business.

Automated cars could kill wide range of jobs, federal documents say

Internal government documents show that more than one million jobs could be lost to automated vehicles, with ripple effects far beyond the likeliest professions.

Private marijuana stores should shut down, Mike Farnworth says

B.C. has approved 62 licences, but they still need local approval

HPV vaccine does not lead to riskier sex among teen girls: UBC

Girls are less likely to have sex now than they were a decade ago

Koreas agree to break ground on inter-Korean railroad

The rival Koreas are holding high-level talks Monday to discuss further engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Most Read