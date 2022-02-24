Local Special Olympians race at Regional Qualifiers

Pictured above - The Cranbrook-Kimberley Special Olympians at Regional Qualifiers in Kelowna. Back row, left to right: Shaun Currie; Daryl Mayer; Head Coach Kevin Phillips; Layne Benoit. Front row, left to right: Jessica Klassen; Erin Thom; Jesse Jensen; Coaches Barbara Phillips and Nina Lennie. (Photo submitted)

Team Cranbrook-Kimberley is back from the Regional Qualifiers for the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games.

The 2023 Games will be hosted in Kamloops, February 2 to 4 next year. The Regional Qualifiers were this weekend past in Kelowna.

The ski racers of Team Cranbrook-Kimberley took part in a number of events. Results as follows:

• Jessica Klassen won 1st in the 100 metres, second in the 500 metres, and 4th in the 1 kilometre race.

• Erin Thom won 1st in the 1 kilometre race, 3rd in the 500 metres, and 4th in the 2.5 kilometre race.

• Jesse Jensen got 3rd in the 5 kilometre race, 3rd in the 1 kilometre, and 4th in the 2.5 kilometre.

• Shaun Currie took 2nd in the 500 metres, 3rd in the 100 metres, and 3rd in the 500 metres.

• Daryl Mayer won 1st in the 100 metres, 2nd in the 500 metres, and 2nd in the 1 kilometre race.

• Layne Benoit won 1st in the 2.5 kilometre race, 3rd in the 5 kilometre, and 4th in the 7.5 kilometre race.

Congratulations to all our Special Olympians, and well done.

The 2023 SOBC Winter Games will feature approximately 800 athletes competing in eight SOBC winter sports — 5-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating.

The participating athletes will be supported by 250 volunteer coaches and mission staff.