Pictured above, left to right:Nina Lennie, coach; Shaun Currie; Jessica Klassen; Jesse Jensen; Erin Thom; Daryl Mayer;Head coach Kevin Phillips; Layne Benoit; Barbara Phillips, coach (in front). (Photo submitted)

Pictured above, left to right:Nina Lennie, coach; Shaun Currie; Jessica Klassen; Jesse Jensen; Erin Thom; Daryl Mayer;Head coach Kevin Phillips; Layne Benoit; Barbara Phillips, coach (in front). (Photo submitted)

Local Special Olympians off to regional qualifers

2023 Special Olympics to be held in Kamloops; Regional qualifiers are this weekend in Kelowna

The 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games will be hosted in Kamloops from February 2 to 4 next year, and Team Cranbrook/Kimberley are off to the regional qualifiers this weekend in Kelowna.

The 2023 SOBC Winter Games will star approximately 800 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing with pride in the eight SOBC winter sports: 5-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating. The participating athletes will be supported by approximately 250 volunteer coaches and mission staff.

The Special Olympians from Cranbrook and Kimberley will be competing in the race qualifiers February 19-21.

Pictured above, left to right:Nina Lennie, coach; Shaun Currie; Jessica Klassen; Jesse Jensen; Erin Thom; Daryl Mayer;Head coach Kevin Phillips; Layne Benoit; Barbara Phillips, coach (in front).

The 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games will be the fifth time that city has hosted the provincial games (summer and winter).

Previous story
At the Beijing Games, B.C. goaltender Kimberly Newell is a Chinese sensation
Next story
Cranbrook Eagles boxers having a busy 2022

Just Posted

Passengers aboard Angel Flight East Kootenay’s newest plane, a Cessna 414a, which can fly above poor weather and keep flights going. (Image courtesy of Todd Weselake / Angel Flight East Kootenay)
Through rain, hail and shine: Angel Flight’s new plane keeps service going

Standing, left to right: Will Olsen, Connor Ferrier, Jaxon Chisholm, Kya Chisholm, Alexa Hansen. Kneeling: coach Miles Chisholm, Coach Bill Watson, missing coach Tom White. (photo submitted)
Cranbrook Eagles boxers having a busy 2022

The Cranbrook Rotary Club's birthday cake, feb. 17, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)
Cranbrook Rotary Club celebrates 100th birthday

Pictured above, left to right:Nina Lennie, coach; Shaun Currie; Jessica Klassen; Jesse Jensen; Erin Thom; Daryl Mayer;Head coach Kevin Phillips; Layne Benoit; Barbara Phillips, coach (in front). (Photo submitted)
Local Special Olympians off to regional qualifers