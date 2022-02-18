Local Special Olympians off to regional qualifers

2023 Special Olympics to be held in Kamloops; Regional qualifiers are this weekend in Kelowna

Pictured above, left to right:Nina Lennie, coach; Shaun Currie; Jessica Klassen; Jesse Jensen; Erin Thom; Daryl Mayer;Head coach Kevin Phillips; Layne Benoit; Barbara Phillips, coach (in front). (Photo submitted)

The 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games will be hosted in Kamloops from February 2 to 4 next year, and Team Cranbrook/Kimberley are off to the regional qualifiers this weekend in Kelowna.

The 2023 SOBC Winter Games will star approximately 800 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing with pride in the eight SOBC winter sports: 5-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating. The participating athletes will be supported by approximately 250 volunteer coaches and mission staff.

The Special Olympians from Cranbrook and Kimberley will be competing in the race qualifiers February 19-21.

The 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games will be the fifth time that city has hosted the provincial games (summer and winter).