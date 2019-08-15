Josie Schmidt, Barb Fenwick, Emily Sartorel, Roberta Rodgers, Aquinna O’Grady, Erienne O’Grady and Jon O’Grady at the Nelson Sprints Regatta. Photo Submitted

Local rowing club comes up big at Nelson Sprints Regatta

The Rockies Rowing Club saw multiple members have positive results at the annual regatta

Rockies Rowing Club has had a busy year, including most recently attending the Nelson Sprints Regatta.

The Regatta is held on the West Arm of Kootenay Lake and includes 1,000m and 500m sprints.

Rockies Rowing Club members Erienne and Aquinna O’Grady kicked off the first race of the day where they came in first for the Novice Double race.

As well, Erienne came in first for her first-ever novice single race, which was a four-boat final.

Other Notable results from the day included Jose Schmidt and Emily Sartorel teaming up in the Junior Women’s double for a second-place finish.

  • Jon O’Grady rowed with Roberta Rodgers in his first 1,000m distance and finished in 5:39.
  • Josie Schmidt, Aquinna, Erienne and Emily Sartorel from Rockies Rowing made up a Junior Women’s quad, who placed second with a time of 4:39.
  • The Master Women’s quad of Sartorel, Barb Fenwick, Schmidt and Rodgers all from Rockies Rowing also saw success on the water for first and second-place finishes.
  • Fenwick and Rodgers came in second for the Masters Women’s Double, which ended up being a shortened race due to conditions

The last race of the day was a Masters Composite quad in the 500m race. The first-place finish was by a team from Vernon, with a Rockies Rowing Club member in the bow.

The second-place finish was a combination crew with Katie and Josie from Rockies Rowing and Matt Redshaw from Fort Langley and Dom Preny from Nelson.

Following the races, Rowing BC hosted a Junior Rowing Camp, where Satorell, Erienne and Aquinna O’Grady attended. As well, Schmidt was there in a learning to coach capacity.

LOOK BACK: Rockies Rowing successful at Delta regatta

The club had a busy season all-around with not only attending regattas but facilitating learn to row and supporting past members.

Former Rockies Rowing Club member Katie Clark raced in Sarasota-Bradenton at the U23 World Rowing Championships. She rowed alongside Yara Ensminger from Ontario for an eighth-place finish.

In mid-July Fenwick and Rodgers attended the Cascadia Masters Championships in Delta. They raced in a double and a mixed composted quad.

Those interested in learning to row or to row competitively can contact Rockies Rowing Club through their website www.rockiesrowingclub.ca or email rockiesrowing.jimsmithlake@gmail.com.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
