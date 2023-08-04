Pictured above: Kya Chisholm, Mike Johnson, Lane Johnson, Colton Johnson, Brystol Chisholm, Miles Chisholm, Tae Millner, Chase Rothwell, Daijen Millner, Jaxon Chisholm.

Local motocross athletes compete in Washington

A number of Motocross athletes from Cranbrook and Kimberley scored some great success at an event south of the border recently. Eight local athletes (as well as two who were injured) compete in Washougal, Washington, at the Northwest Amateur Motocross Championships. The riders had a great turnout in Washougal through the July 20-21 event!

Our local athletes represented us very well again this year. Many racers moved up in class this season, and Chase Rothwell had an amazing first year at the Washougal Championship!

Here are their overall results (in alphabetical order):

• Brystol Chisholm

Girls (9-14): 2nd /15 riders

Women Sportsmen C: 9th /22

Kya Chisholm

250 C (Jr): 32nd /39

Women Master A: 2nd /9

• Miles Chisholm

40+B: 17th /19

• Colton Johnson

Supermini: 13th /41

125 Sportsman C: 12th /39

• Lane Johnson

85 (12-15): 9th /25

Supermini: 29th /41

• Mike Johnson

40+ A: 2nd/9

Mike finished right on the tail of 1st place Mike Corder of Kelso, WA, who is a 3x Loretta Lynn Champion

• Daijen Millner

85 (12-15): 16th /25

Supermini: 31st /41

• Chase Rothwell

Open D (Beg): 10th /40

250 D (Beg): 19th /41

• Jaxon Chisholm – DNF (injured)

• Tae Millner – DNF (injured)

