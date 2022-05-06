Local hockey players on Team BC for National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Nathan Andrew and Tyler Bennett will help represent the province in Membertou, Nova Scotia, May 9-14.

Local hockey players Nathan Andrew and Tyler Bennett are on Team BC for National Aboriginal Hockey Championships, set for Membertou, Nova Scotia, May 9-14.

Andrew is from the ‘Aq’am Community, and Bennett is from Cranbrook.

The National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC), founded by the Aboriginal Sport Circle and sanctioned by Hockey Canada, provides a forum for elite Bantam and Midget-aged Indigenous hockey players from across Canada showcasing the athletic abilities of athletes from across the country, while also fostering cultural unity and pride. An event held annually since 2001, the NAHC also serves as a focal point for grassroots and regional Indigenous hockey development.

Team BC will be represented at the NAHC by one male team and one female team —with each team comprised of the top bantam/midget players from across British Columbia. The Team BC program for NAHC is sanctioned by BC Hockey. Over 500 participants from across Canada are expected to participate.