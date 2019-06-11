Local golfer prepares for BC golf tournament

Leslie Weaver is keen to be taking part in the 2019 BC Senior Women’s Golf Championship

She has been gearing up to take part in the provincial event that will see some of the best senior women’s golfers compete at the St. Eugene Golf course from June 11-13.

“So exciting, everybody comes to my neck of the woods, which is rare to come to the Kootenays, and to have it at St. Eugene, that’s a fantastic venue.”

Weaver said the course will be great and she had the opportunity to help with the rules committee.

“I went out and gave my input on where the tee should be, and how the course plays. That was very exciting, and it’s going to be a challenge for ladies who have never golfed here, but it’s not a course that is going to kill you right off the bat,” she said.

To prepare for the event, Weaver has been practicing and playing as much as she can.

“I have been playing a lot of golf, and we had our zone championships and lots of fun tournaments up to now, it’s all part of getting that mentality for provincials,” she explained.

The playoff mentality is one of the biggest aspects Weaver uses in her golf game.

“The provincial golf tournament has a different mindset than other ladies tournaments,” she said. “This is a little bit more serious, but you still have the social aspect of it, which is why I do it. But, it’s more serious golf and you are playing against ladies in the entire province and Alberta — there are some really good golfers.”

Weaver has competed at the provincial level before and knows it will be an excellent time.

“This is my third or fourth seniors (provincial championships) and I’ve played in the amateur a couple of times. I way prefer the seniors, more social but still really good golf. And, I just get to meet ladies from the lower mainland, the island, the north that you would never get to meet,” she said.

Weaver got into golfing seriously for nearly 20 years after an accident broke her arm.

“I took up golf, and I can’t imagine doing anything else,” she said.

There are 63 players from across British Columbia and Alberta that will be in town from June 11-13 to take part in the provincial tournament. Taking part in the tournament is Kim Carrington, Jackie Hellard and local athlete Kathryn Teneese as well.



